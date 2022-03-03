 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

Wonderful 1934 home on a large .57 acre lot in the center of town! This beautiful gem has original details including coved ceilings, hardwood floors, stained glass, art deco bathrooms, colorful ceramic tiles and stylish vintage kitchen. Absolute privacy and security with recently added metal fence & electric gate. Beautiful views of the Catalina Mountains and plenty of room for all your toys; bring your motor home, boat, extra cars, add a vegetable garden, pool or casita! This property has grandfathered water rights, cedar closet, refinished basement, circular driveway and a hot tub under the stars! Easy access to the AZ Inn, U of A, downtown and the recently developed Grant Rd. corridor filled with lively dining and shopping. Don't miss this rare opportunity to own a vintage treasure

