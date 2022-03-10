 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

Rarely available spacious townhome with golf course and Catalina Mountain views. Decks in both direction, oversized back patio that is truly an oasis. The charm is evident the moment you step into this classic hacienda style home. Bathrooms have been remodeled kitchen is charming but probably due. Open great room flowing to the outdoor kitchen/BBQ is all set for entertaining. Enjoy all that the trendy social scene at Tucson National has to offer cart to restaurants and golf/tennis facilities. Full-size pool & Clubhouse included in HOA fees. Minutes to Northwest Hospital, downtown and other areas for eclectic dining, shopping and services. Plus easy access to I-10

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News