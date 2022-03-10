Rarely available spacious townhome with golf course and Catalina Mountain views. Decks in both direction, oversized back patio that is truly an oasis. The charm is evident the moment you step into this classic hacienda style home. Bathrooms have been remodeled kitchen is charming but probably due. Open great room flowing to the outdoor kitchen/BBQ is all set for entertaining. Enjoy all that the trendy social scene at Tucson National has to offer cart to restaurants and golf/tennis facilities. Full-size pool & Clubhouse included in HOA fees. Minutes to Northwest Hospital, downtown and other areas for eclectic dining, shopping and services. Plus easy access to I-10
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000
