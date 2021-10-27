 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $625,000

This Historic Registered craftsman home has been in the family for over 100 years. Beautiful intricate wood beams, built in books cases, dining hutch and buffet, and door frames all carved from same wood. Ash hard wood floors. 3 bed/ 2bth. Front porch with swing, basement for storage. Large back yard with garage. Zoned R2 in Tucson downtown historical district. Walking distance to downtown, museum, market district, and Gem and Mineral show prime location.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News