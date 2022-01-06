 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $635,000

Enjoy classic Arizona living with breathtaking views! This beautiful 3-BR 2- bath home has been recently renovated and features a brand new kitchen (all new appliances) with quartz countertops and an island. This excellent piece of property has been walled-in for your privacy. And located on almost an entire acre lot for maximum seclusion. Buyers will love the oversize garage with workshop area and covered RV parking. Situated in a peaceful neighborhood of homes on nearly acre or more lots. This property is just minutes away from shopping, restaurants, and entertainment.

