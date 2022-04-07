 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $640,000

You will love this beautifully remodeled classic ranch house on over an acre in desirable Casas Adobes Estates. Upscale, tasteful finishes featuring spacious kitchen with quartz countertops, load of cabinet and countertop space and stainless steel appliances. Dining area off kitchen is open to living room. Newer dual pane windows and doors, gorgeous tile floors throughout, HVAC & tankless hot water heater apprx 6 yrs old. Built in efficiency with Solar on Roof. Grand owner's suite with spa-like bath and huge walk in closet. Studio/Bedroom 3 has separate entry, heated/cooled with mini-split and has a private bath. Covered patio with space for outdoor kitchen. Refreshing pebble tech swimming pool is only 3 years old. Mature mesquite trees and excellent privacy on this estate lot.

