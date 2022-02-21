Rare opportunity to own a newly constructed masonry home in the heart of Tucson's Barrio Viejo. This historic style patio home is a 5-minute walk to the center of downtown, its restaurants and entertainment. Just a 2 minute walk to Tucson Convention Center where you can quickly access the Streetcar. You will also have quick access to I-10 and the Santa Cruz River Park and The Loop. This home features a first floor master bedroom, spacious open great room, colored concrete flooring and 2 additional bedrooms in the cleverly concealed second floor. Outdoor living and entertaining can be enjoyed on your private pavered courtyard. This energy efficient home comes with a 16 SEER HVAC system and a 10-year builder limited warranty.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $646,780
