3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $650,000

  • Updated

Tucson's most spectacular horse property! This custom build leaves nothing for the imagination! Barn doors, Theatre room, jack and jill bedrooms/bathroom for the littles. Office/work space, mud room, Main bedroom includes bathtub, separate shower, his and her vanities and closets! And thats JUST the beginning!! The most incredible mountain views of Tucson's famous Cat Mountain! Saddle up and take a cruise around your 4 acre property, get lost in the mountains or practice your roping and rodeo skills in your VERY OWN ARENA!Even the horses have it made with their very own bathing station and covered stables.Call and schedule your viewing today!

