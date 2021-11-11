 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $665,000

In sought after Fairfield, remodeled townhouse is now available! The property sits on a commodious lot offering both elbow room for added privacy & an extra long driveway. For all occasions, this townhouse offers your own personal pool, integrated wet bar, large fireplace, extra space for office/den, newly designed open kitchen, & covered patios! Enjoy views of the catalinas from various areas of the home, including every kitchen area window. Remodeled & upgraded, rest assured that all there is left to do is move in and give this home your special touch. From the mechanicals to the beautiful cosmetic custom finishes, this home is turn key. Just minutes away from shopping, fine dining, popular hikes, & multiple country clubs! Not to mention community amenities. Don't miss out! Agent/Owner

