3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $675,000

Gorgeous Remodeled Single Story 3 BR + Den 2.5 BA on 0.83 Lot. Room for a Pool. Secluded Cul-De-Sac from Catalina HWY. Perfect for Entertaining with 4 Covered Patios. Beautiful Mountain Views from Raised Back Yard Patio & Convenient Access to Outdoor Half Bath. Stylish Ceramic Wood Look Tile throughout. Formal Living RM. Great Room w/Dining Areas & Wood Burning Fireplace. Kitchen w/Pantry, Tiled Back-Splash, Concrete Counters, Breakfast Peninsula & Stainless-Steel Appliances. Luxurious Master w/Spa Like Shower & Bath, Dual Vanities & Big Walk-In Closet. Spacious Den/Recreation RM w/Fireplace off Master can be 4th RM w/access to Patio. Laundry RM. 2 Car Garage & Storage. Parking For RV, BOAT, Toys. Double Back Yard Gate. Tanque Verde Schools Optional. Close to Mt. Lemmon. See 3D Floor Plan

