3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $675,000

Fantastic panoramic views abound with this one of a kind home in Oro Valley's El Conquistador resort. On the green, you can see all the way across Oro Valley, the Tortolitas to Sombrero Peak. This stand alone home offers a functional, split floor plan for comfortable living. From entering, walk through the foyer to soaring ceilings in the living room with structural vega beams, extra tall windows, and a beehive fireplace. Exit to the terrace just off the formal dining and kitchen, for enjoying the quiet outdoor patio - pre wired for a hot tub. Colorful tile adds to the large primary bathroom. Spacious kitchen is positioned to take in views from the windows & still be part of the living room activity. In wall audio speakers throughout the house & backyard terrace for adding music.

