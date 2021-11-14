Very special home with an amazing setting in the gated foothills community of Rockcliff! Santa Fe style masonry stucco construction with a pool on nearly an acre includes city lights at night! Custom touches include kitchen with brick accents & stainless appliances, wood & tile flooring, beamed ceilings, numerous skylights, built in shelves & brick fireplace at family room, wood interior doors & fireplace in master suite. Amazing entertaining yard overlooking a canyon with city views. Huge covered viga beamed ramada off pebble-tec pool/spa, built in BBQ,traditional kiva fireplace & grass area. New carpet in bedroms,den off primary bedroom, 11 skylights, tankless water heater. 3 fireplaces total- 2 inside & 1 out. Trash service included as part of HOA. Don't miss this amazing desert home!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $685,000
