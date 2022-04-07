3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $685,000

Located in Forty Niner's Country Club Estates, unparalleled beauty & exquisite craftsmanship are shown in this amazing 3bed 2 bath home nestled in half an acre with stunning golf course views! Access through the gated courtyard to discover a Saltillo tile pathway that leads to the cozy porch & custom entry double-doors. The interior boasts a classic-split floor plan with upscale features that make this home a true delight! Formal dining wtih a gorgeous chandelier, abundant natural light, & a convenient dry bar for easy entertaining. The remarkable living room has exposed beam ceiling & walls covered in windows allowing ample natural light & a clear view of the backyard.