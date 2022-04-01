3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $689,000

Seller will counter or accept offers between $689,000 and $719,000. Live in the luxurious Craig Douglas custom built home of your dreams! This stunning home features beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, 36-in gourmet gas range, 12 ft ceilings, Jack and Jill bathroom, large kitchen island , 8 ft in solid wood interior doors, 8-ft cabinets in the kitchen , huge master walking closet, spray foam insulation for Energy efficiency, new septic system, exterior high outlets installed, pre-wired for alarm system, And so much more. Come preview this gem today. Estimated time for completion Is approximately two more weeks.