3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $689,000

Fantastic opportunity for custom built 3,154 SqFt 3 bed and 4 bath, masonry Southwestern Ranch all electric home, attached finished insulated 3 car garage plus workshop on 1.04 acres in the middle of desirable gated Arizona Estates in East Tucson minutes from Tanque Verde Wash. Seller owned 35 panel Solar PV system provides 100% of the property's energy, average $0 monthly electric bill. Original owners have cherished and cared for the property since 1999, move in ready mint condition throughout. Enjoy manicured mature landscaping, stone fountain/pond, landscape lighting, expansive aggregate concrete driveway, sidewalk, brick pavers, irrigation, fresh green grass, sprawling 1,810 combined SqFt front & back soaring 20' gorgeous wood beamed covered patios and wrap around porch. Perfect for

