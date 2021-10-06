 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $69,900

Wow! Big skies and starry nights await. Remarkable opportunity to create your own little ranch. Open country feel, yet on paved road and an easy drive to town. Go-Check it out!Seller never resided at subject and has no information on conditions. No SPDS, no CLUE or any other reports will be provided. Offered as-is, including debris on site; please be sure to mind your step. Floor in master bedroom is compromised and could be a hazard. Seller will not initiate utilities. Special addenda required after offer acceptance.MULTIPLE OFFERES RECEIVED. PLEASE SUBMIT HIGHEST AND BEST BY 09/17/21 AT NOON.

