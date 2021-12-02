 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $690,000

The Foothills home you've been looking for!With a complete new kitchen - Nov. 2021!This remarkable hilltop home boasts panoramic mountain views of the Santa Catalinas and the Rincons, and cul-de-sac privacy.Pride of ownership reflected in all new upgrades: MI Pro 5000 Series windows and sliding glass doors, carport enclosed in a beautiful patina door custom built for the home, Southwest Kitchen and Bath designed gourmet kitchen laden with thoughtful details like deep sinks, expansive island topped in a hand-picked quartz-veined granite; soft under-cabinet lighting, ultra-quiet dishwasher, there's even a heavy duty mixer lift. New landscape sconces light up the front patio without interfering with the gorgeous night sky and a new electrical panel is updated

