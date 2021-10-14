 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $695,000

Beautiful Sterling home in lovely gated community of La Paloma Ridge. Easy landscaping with partial views of La Paloma Golf course and breathtaking views of theCatalina Mountains. Well maintained 3 bedroom, 3 bathhome with wonderful great room and gourmet kitchenwith loads of storage, breakfast bar, granite countertopsand stainless steel appliances. Private balcony off master bedroom, double vanities, soaking tub and separate shower in master bath. Minutes from upscaledining and shopping and a short commute to downtown,UA and I-10. Home is located in Catalina Foothills(District 16) School District. Lovely neighborhoodpool. Must see!

