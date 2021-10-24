Gorgeous three bedroom two full bathroom home with a den and office. This home sits on over an acre lot located in the heart of North Tucson in the highly desired Casas Adobes subdivision with no HOA. It is positioned near many local restaurants, large shopping centers and a luxury mall. This home offers a multitude of smart features including; a Nest outdoor camera, thermostat, smoke detectors and CO2 detectors. Other features include a Pergola Sitting Area by Negative Edge Pool, Pergola Sitting Area in Garden with TV and Turf by back patio and by Pergola in garden. Added office with amazing views and zoned climate control. The luscious self sustaining garden features 9 fruit trees with an automatic drip irrigation. This dream home has it all! Schedule a showing today.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,000
