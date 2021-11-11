 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $699,000

Almost an acre on the edge of Oro Valley and Tucson on a private Culdesac, sits this Santa Fe style Ranch home w/ a courtyard and Sparkly Blue pool w/ diving board and in ground spa. Long Meandering driveway leads to 2 car garage and extra area on the side that one could build an extra carport or garden where the septic is. Zen meditation space in backyard w/ waterfall and pond, tons of mature well kept vegetation & full fruit bearing trees in a park-like setting. Full length rear patio! Inside is wood beam Ceilings, Granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances incl. gas stove, Solid wood cabinets, Stained concrete flooring, Large living room w/ Wood & gas burning fireplace. Primary bedroom has beehive fireplace and leads to spacious bathroom w/ Roman tub & Walk in closet.

