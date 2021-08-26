Thoughtfully updated, modern mid-century Foothills home. Large property located in the coveted Santa Catalina Estates. Freshly painted exterior/interior with new flooring throughout. Entertain in the completely remodeled, gourmet kitchen, open to the large great room featuring a grand stacked stone fireplace. The entire house has new energy-efficient doors and windows, a rain harvesting tank, and solar system. The backyard has a recently added flagstone patio leading to native desert plants and an herb garden.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $700,000
