 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $700,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $700,000

Foothills living at it's best. Beautiful gourmet kitchen. Sparkling pool made to swim in. Enjoy privacy as the last house in a cul-de-sac on almost 2 acres. Master suite upstairs with beautiful mountain views. Gorgeous tongue and grove vaulted ceilings give this home extra warmth and charm. Roof top leased solar helps you with very reasonable energy costs. Many upgrades in this lovely, well kept home. Convenient to great shopping, dining, schools and medical facilities.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News