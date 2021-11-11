 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $700,000

This updated unique brick home is filled with character, wood ceilings, with massive exposed beams and quaint loft area. Hosting 3 bedrooms, 3 full baths, 2 car garage, spacious kitchen and inviting floor plan. The expansive great room offers a stunning wood burning fireplace dining area, large island with breakfast bar and impressive kitchen space. This property also boasts a round ring/turn out pin with a barn, paddock area for horses, and horse riding trails nearby. With a fully fenced east facing backyard and shimmering pool this property was built for entertaining family and friends. You will feel miles away while still having all the amenities of city life minutes from this country estate.

