3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $700,000

Stunning mid-century renovated home conveniently located off Ina and La Canada. This home boasts an open modern floorplan with clean palette and impeccable attention to detail. Formal dining room leads in to the great room with the fireplace focal point. Two good sized bedrooms and massive master suite complete one end of the house. The expansive kitchen has room for any size gathering with breakfast nook overlooking the courtyard. The backyard retreat is complete with completely walled in courtyard and pool. The sauna is unfinished and conveys as-is. Pool house and guest house make this a true compound ready to accomodate all your needs.

