 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $710,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $710,000

THIS PRESTIGIOUS PALOMA RIDGE CUSTOM CONTEMPORY 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS ( INCLUDES 2 MASTERS) 3 1/2 BATHS, FABULOUS KITCHEN AND 2700 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE AND SWEEPING VIEWS OF THE CATALINAS. THIS GATED COMMUNITY OFFERS SECURITY, PEACE, A SPARKLING HEATED POOL, NEARBY GOLF, AND NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED CATALINA FOOTHILLS UNIFIED SCHOOLS

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News