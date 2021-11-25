THIS PRESTIGIOUS PALOMA RIDGE CUSTOM CONTEMPORY 2 STORY HOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS ( INCLUDES 2 MASTERS) 3 1/2 BATHS, FABULOUS KITCHEN AND 2700 SQUARE FEET OF LIVING SPACE AND SWEEPING VIEWS OF THE CATALINAS. THIS GATED COMMUNITY OFFERS SECURITY, PEACE, A SPARKLING HEATED POOL, NEARBY GOLF, AND NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED CATALINA FOOTHILLS UNIFIED SCHOOLS
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $710,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A woman was killed when she was hit by a vehicle as she was lying in the roadway. Tucson Police arrested another woman for leaving the scene.
- Updated
The unidentified Pima County Sheriff's Department deputy was found mortally wounded inside his patrol vehicle about 3 p.m. Thursday.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Local developers, HSL Properties, are planning a 126-room Springhill Suites hotel on Tucson's south side.
- Updated
Gunfire near South Mission and West Drexel roads was reported to police about 6 a.m. Sunday.
A woman was killed and a man was injured after the vehicle they were in went off the road and crashed into a tree on Tucson's southeast side.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A pair of ranches and a ghost town will be conserved for wildlife and recreation under separate deals brokered earlier this month by nonprofit land trusts.
- Updated
While many Tucson businesses are closed for Thanksgiving, you can still find places to unwind and fill your belly.
- Updated
Fruchthendler and Mesquite principals say their students’ exemplary performances on state standardized tests are a product of enriching experiences and targeting extra help to struggling students.
For Star subscribers: A planned 145-room hotel with a restaurant will open next year, occupying nine floors of Tucson's tallest building downtown.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: A new coffee shop, scooter rental and wedding business on Mount Lemmon near Tucson are slated to open by next summer.