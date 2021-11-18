 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $715,000

At the curve, before you reach the end of the peaceful cul-de-sac, elevated on a knoll, sits your next oasis! Property has commanding views of city below & a panoramic shot of the Catalina Mountains. First floor has a large; family rec-room, home office, home gym...you name it, all w/ a wood burning fireplace & sliding doors to the private rear yard! Off this room are two other rooms (guest quarters?) & a full bath. Large 2-car garage w/ another room for; storage, home shop or hobby room? 2nd story holds the formal family room w/ 2nd wood burning fireplace, updated kitchen & dining area, both opening to the house-wide balcony looking down on the lovey pool and the city below! Updates galore: Milgard Energy Star Fiberglass windows, Solar tubes, $52,000+ OWNED solar system...more....

