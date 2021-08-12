Thoughtfully updated, modern mid-century Foothills home. Large property located in the coveted Santa Catalina Estates. Freshly painted exterior/interior with new flooring throughout. Entertain in the completely remodeled, gourmet kitchen, open to the large great room featuring a grand stacked stone fireplace. The entire house has new energy-efficient doors and windows, a rain harvesting tank, and solar system. The backyard has a recently added flagstone patio leading to native desert plants and an herb garden.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $725,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The wreck is causing a major traffic jams along West Valencia Road.
- Updated
A procession was held in honor of the sergeant on the city’s eastside Saturday afternoon.
- Updated
The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pima County children ages 16 and younger has been growing since July 1.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: After opening during the pandemic last year, Pure Poke is ready to launch its second location, this one in Oro Valley.
- Updated
"We've still got to get to the fall and iron some things out and we've got to go through some adversity together. But from where we started, I really liked where we ended up."
- Updated
Pima County Board of Supervisor's voted against several COVID-19 related actions at its meeting Tuesday.
- Updated
For Star subscribers: Some, though, fear wealthy investors looking for Airbnb-style rentals could undermine proposal aimed at increasing Tucson's affordable housing supply.
Here's a daily map of coronavirus cases in Arizona, broken down by county.
- Updated
Tucson Police found a 29-year-old man with gunshot wounds in a parking lot on East Speedway Boulevard.
- Updated
Two students in the class tested positive for the virus.