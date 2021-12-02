 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $735,000

Gorgeous contemporary custom home with beautiful views of the Catalina Mountains. Newer Anderson windows and doors, new, zoned HVAC, new roof. There is a giant, Costco sized pantry, kitchen has high end appliances, Sub Zero, double oven, gas cooktop. Great room has unique octagonal shape, with fireplace, views, wet bar with built in ice maker. Laundry room is oversized with abundant storage. Oversized 3 car garage. Kinetico soft water and RO system, hard wood flooring, ceiling fans in every room. Relax in the North facing backyard and practice on the putting green. The third bedroom is separate with it's own full bathroom. Owner's suite is generously sized, including the bathroom and closet. Well maintained, well loved home.

