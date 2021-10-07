 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $740,000

CLASSIC/SOLID/RARE Mid-Century Modern Brick Beauty in Sought After Catalina Foothills Estates #7! Enjoy Mountain Views from Sunrise to Sunset + Inspiring City Lights! Desirable North/South Orientation on .82 Acre Desert Lot w/Mature Saguaros + Echos of Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Design. Completely Remodeled, including Gorgeous Chef's Kitchen w/Granite Counters/Island, Maple Cabinets w/pull-outs, & Gas Range. High End Wood Look Tile, Stacked Stone Gas Fireplace, 7 Solar Tubes, Custom Colors, Recessed LED Lighting w/Dimmers. Beautiful Solid Wood Doors & Dual Pane Windows/Sliders. Remodeled Baths w/Dual Sinks, + Walk-in Shower in Master. Integrated Landscaping w/both Front & Back Patios. Backyard w/Fountain + Built-in Outdoor BBQ w/Sink- Great for Entertaining! Seller is licensed AZ Realtor.

