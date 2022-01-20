 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $748,900

Stunning home in desire able Fairfield community, Close to Sabino Canyon, top notch restaurants and shopping. 3 beds/2 bath and extra den to suit your needs. This premium lot offers breathtaking mountain/city views, completely remodeled home shows care, taste, and craftsmanship (No poly pipes). Porcelain tile floor, new kitchen cabinets, quartz countertops, and open space ready to entertain. Living room features soaring ceilings, fireplace, and double access to covered patio and lovely views. Primary bedroom has walk-in closet, glass block shower, garden tub, and dual vanity with new quartz countertops. Home features electric sunshades, custom made plantation shutters, celestial windows, and skylights. A finished double garage with laundry, closet, sink, and extra storage.

