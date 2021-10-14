 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $749,900

After pulling up on the long paver driveway, this beautiful burnt adobe block home, with a private lot is surrounded by an abundance of natural vegetation, sitting on a cul-de-sac and within walking distance to Finger Rock Trailhead. You will be greeted by a large living area with exposed beamed ceiling and clerestory windows bringing in natural light. There is a see-through fireplace between the living & family rooms for those cozy evenings. This foothills home could be used for a multi-generation home with 2 of the bedrooms having a private bath. The main Master has a very large sitting room with a big closet. There is an open kitchen with the family room that has many windows looking to the backyard, plenty of cupboards an island and a walk-in pantry.

