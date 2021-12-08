Active 55+ resort property.. Enjoy this beautiful home with many upgrades. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home also has separate 16' x 20' guest quarters. New AC/Heat Pump and Master Cooler. All appliances come with home. Window coverings stay with home. Double pane windows and storm doors. Tuff Shed Workshop on side with all bells and whistles, 2 doors, work table, electrified, heat reflecting, 2/2018. This property has so many upgrades it's a must see!Purchase contingent on approval by community. Home cannot be removed from the park.Lot rent $583.50 monthTrash/security $46.00 month
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $75,000
