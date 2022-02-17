Your private Foothills retreat awaits you in the highly sought after Catalina Foothills Estates 7. 2392 SF Territorial style estate home featuring three bedrooms/three bathrooms plus Den with pleasing floor plan and warm natural lighting. Multiple French doors open to patio with built-in outdoor kitchen & bar. Situated on an acre+ high above large natural riparian area increasing your privacy. The backyard paradise welcomes your family and guests with lush mature landscaping & just refurbished pool. Enjoy majestic Santa Catalina mountain views, colorful sunsets & city lights from your secluded retreat. This charming, private neighborhood reflects pride-of-ownership throughout, with recently paved streets, and resident-managed HOA. Open House this Sat & Sun 11-3:00
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $765,000
