3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000

Resort style living. Just under a 1/2 acre in the middle of town. Lot 123-08144A INCLUDED IN SALE! Walkable to EVERYTHING! This Historic European style home has it all. Wood, marble & travertine everywhere. Custom kitchen cabs by furniture designer, custom built in library. High ceilings w/ crown/ coffered details. Home features library, gym, office, 2 masters w/on suites. Gym has own entrance could be 3rd bedroom. Guest home has own yard, laundry, storage, entrance, parking. Rents 4 $1625-$2475. Full RV hookups. Full garden, barn, chicken coop, water cistern. So many private garden areas to see and enjoy. Custom architectural 50 yr shingles. Completely repiped.SUPER LOW PROPERTY TAXES! Only 1 fountains coveys. Lights above bistro table R only decorative. Sellers licensed to sell real esat

