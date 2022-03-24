 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $775,000

Luxurious Pinterest perfect home located in a quaint enclave in Tanque Verde Valley! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, and 3 car garage with gorgeous Catalina Mountain views. Enter into the foyer to the soaring ceilings and open floor plan of 2,236 SF. Welcoming home promotes arched doorways, decorative wall niches, and exquisite fireplaces. The chef's dream kitchen is equipped with SS appliances including ZLINE dishwasher, 7 burner gas range, microwave, convection oven, and THOR refrigerator. This picture perfect kitchen has a farmhouse sink, two-tone modern cabinets, decorative tile backsplash, and island breakfast bar. The bedrooms are generous in size and have great closet space. The primary bedroom is glamorous with a sitting area near the fireplace. The en-suite bath features a

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News