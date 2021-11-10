 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $78,000

This beautiful 2018 Champion home is a spacious 3 bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with many upgrades. The kitchen has upgraded stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, beautiful contemporary drop down lights above the breakfast bar, upgraded washer and dryer are included with this home. There is a shed at the rear of the lot. Beautifully built porch off the south side as shown in the pictures. All bedrooms have walk in closets and there is a reverse osmosis system located under the kitchen sink.

