3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $789,000

Double brick extremely unique and highly desirable territorial style home located in West Tucson. BREATHTAKING CITY & MOUNTAIN VIEWS ALL AROUND PROERTY! This dream home is a spacious 2 story three bedroom two full bathroom home with 1 detached carport. Great floorplan with tons of windows giving this charming home lots of natural light. Great insulation and stability due to the double brick exterior walls. This property has a total of 3,600 Sqft which includes a kitchen upstairs and another kitchen downstairs making the home easy to rent out as well. Easy freeway access and near many large shopping centers, trendy restaurants and local grocery stores this property has it all! Schedule a showing today!

