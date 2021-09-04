 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $790,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $790,000

This Fabulous Hilltop 2482 sq. ft. home on 3.5 Acres, has breathtaking city and mountain views! The property is tucked in the hills of the Tucson Mountains and borders the Saguaro National Park. This beautiful 3 Bd, 2 ba, has 2 A/C units, the kitchen has gorgeous over sized granite slab counters and hickory cabinets with pull outs. Home includes a Refrigerator, Microwave, Stove/Oven, Garbage Disposal, Washer & Dryer. House also boasts a fireplace and ceiling fans throughout. The spa on the back patio conveys with the home in as is condition. A new spa cover will be provided. This has been a nonsmoking home.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall
to do

5 Tucson antique fairs to visit this fall

  • Updated

Whether you're looking for WWII flight suits, midcentury furniture or "He-Man" action figures, these Tucson antique fairs have something for you. Here is what to expect through the rest of 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News