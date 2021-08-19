 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $795,000

Gorgeous custom home with views of Pusch Ridge Mountains! Located in the Gated Community of Palisades Point in Oro Valley. With 2785 sq ft of living space this home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, & den/office that can easily be converted to 4th bedroom. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, desk, stainless steel appliances, chiseled-edge granite counter tops & dining area. Beautiful tile flooring in all the right places & stacked stone fireplace in living room. Primary bathroom with two separate vanities, walk in closets, jetted tub and walk-in shower. Enjoy the backyard with beautiful views, large covered patio, built in BBQ grill, turf, & sparkling pool & spa, great for relaxing & entertaining. Call Agent to see this home today!

