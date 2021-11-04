 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $799,000

Welcome Home...to a desert oasis retreat with unobstructed panoramic forever Catalina Mountain views...with no HOA! This beautiful 3,691 sq ft, Mediterranean custom home, has a bright and spacious living room, and boasts 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and several rooms to work from home. A spectacular 31 x 25 downstairs great room can be used as a recreation room, office/den or for multi-generational living. This is a passive solar heated home through large south facing windows. A 7800 watt solar electric system with battery storage provides most household electricity. This amazing custom home is nestled on 1 acre of potential horse property, with mesquite trees, and is beautifully landscaped with desert plants and shrubs.

