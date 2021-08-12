Gorgeous custom home with views of Pusch Ridge Mountains! Located in the Gated Community of Palisades Point in Oro Valley. With 2785 sq ft of living space this home has 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, & den/office that can easily be converted to 4th bedroom. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, desk, stainless steel appliances, chiseled-edge granite counter tops & dining area. Beautiful tile flooring in all the right places & stacked stone fireplace in living room. Primary bathroom with two separate vanities, walk in closets, jetted tub and walk-in shower. Enjoy the backyard with beautiful views, large covered patio, built in BBQ grill, turf, & sparkling pool & spa, great for relaxing & entertaining. Call Agent to see this home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $805,000
