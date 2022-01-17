 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $817,000

The Barrio Grove Corner residence is designed for a contemporary lifestyle set within the renowned historic Barrio Viejo in Downtown. It occupies one of the few remaining open lots with architecture that complements the Barrio's oldest buildings. Three courtyards are framed by two shotgun-style buildings, one dedicated for living and dining, the other for three bedrooms. In-between, the kitchen connects the two sides through a contemporary glass and steel pavilion. The materials - plaster, concrete, wood and steel - reflect the neighboring historic structures. The building follows passive solar principles to create a comfortable environment. The home is designed by Studio CABAN and to be built by Innovative Living. Construction and permits will take approximately 10-12 months. Agent/Owner

