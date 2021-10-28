 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $829,500

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $829,500

Elegant, yet charming and comfortable home is nestled in the desert on a private, but central acre-plus lot. Gorgeous views of the mountains and surrounding desert from every room. This 2011 home mixes traditional Tucson style with modern touches. Features include an entry courtyard with fountain, high ceilings, colored concrete floors, alder cabinetry and doors, beamed ceilings, and Spanish style and custom concrete tilework. Large kitchen with extensive cabinetry, pantry, induction cooktop, dual ovens, and oversized stainless steel island. Back yard is perfect for playing or entertaining with more of those gorgeous views and a tranquil pebble-tec pool that blends with the desert in a pond like setting. Three car garage with extra storage and work space is plumbed to allow for conversion

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+5
Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links
Subscriber

Neighborhood group plots change of course for Oro Valley golf links

  • Updated
  • 4 min to read

For Star subscribers: An abandoned golf course could soon find new life as a nature preserve, with impressive views of the Catalina Mountains, “phenomenal native vegetation,” petroglyphs, walking trails and wildlife. First, though, community conservationists must raise $1.8 million in two months to buy it. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News