3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $84,900

Very nice north facing home close to east end of the community. Additional living room and bedroom addition on the east side and AZ room on the west side. All covered by a ramada roof. Living room is open to the kitchen and dining area. Nice little front porch with great mountain views. The low $149 HOA fee includes unlimited golf, tennis, pickleball, shuffleboard, 3 pools, spa, exercise room, trash collection, and a lot more. Also included is the full use of separate buildings for card games, billiards, dances, concerts, educational forums, church services, and other social gatherings. Tucson Estates is a safe and caring community. You own the land, no lot rent!

