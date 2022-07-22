Don't miss out. Brand New Custommodernly styled home in covetedBlenman Elm. Get everything new from the ground up. Highly efficient 2022 constructed 3 beds 3 1/2 baths plus home office. Enter through massive customentry door into sizable entry space, leading to massive great room, with Linear fireplace, high ceilings and open concept Chef's kitchen including full Viking Appliance package and dining space with wine and beverage fridges. Expansive master suite leads to luxury spa like bathroom with Freestanding soaking tub, double shower and private outdoor shower, massive walk in closet. Laundry room with convenient master closet access, oversized epoxy coated two car garage. Expansive patio with built-in electric heaters opens to Private backyard. Agent/Owner
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $849,900
