3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000

Seller will consider offers in the range 850K- 890K or above. In the desirable Tanque Verde Valley in Northeast Tucson, this custom built home is sited on back of a cul-de-sac lot. Great Room with soaring high beamed ceilings, fireplace and media wall, scored concrete flooring, gorgeous custom Davis Kitchen, Granite countertops and 8' island with seating. Separate dining or office area. Split bedroom floorplan. Owner's Suite featuring dual vanity, spacious walk in closet, separate tub and shower. Large laundry/storage room. Generous 3 car garage, with storage and cement driveway. Front landscape will finish with a masonry stucco courtyard accented with adobe columns, back is currently natural desert. Lot access from back of lot is available for future pool build, if desired.