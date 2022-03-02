Stunning historic home in the heart of downtown Tucson! Sought after one of a kind brick beauty, lovingly updated with impeccable designer touches. 125 E. 15th St. represents the past, with all the modern convivences of the 21st century. From the solid mesquite front door, to custom metal work, this property will not disappoint. Spectacular contemporary kitchen with quartz counters, new stainless steel appliances and soft close cabinets. Entertain in style with a spacious flow and tons of natural light. Luxurious bathrooms, solid, refinished wood floors and a chic loft like feel. Display your art and treasures in one of Tucson's treasured homes. Enjoy living 2 blocks from TCC, walking distance to gourmet dinning and a vibrant downtown community. Tucson's Finest!
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000
