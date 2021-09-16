Welcome to the prestigious Catalins Foothills where you can enjoy Sunset, Mountain and City Light Views. This beautiful Ranch Style Home features 3 + bedrooms,2 1/2 baths, Fireplace, and newly remodeled pool and patio. The copper inline seam metal roof adds a touch of modern to the look of the exterior of this home.There couldn't be a better location and the schools are the best in Tucson.
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $850,000
