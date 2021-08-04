 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $87,000

Investor special! Manufactured home in up-and-coming Milton Manor. Extra-large living room (14x44), the kitchen/family room is brightened by floor to ceiling windows, ceiling fans throughout, and an eat-in kitchen. The double shop garage and 22 amp service are great for auto/workshop hobbies. Separate storage room and extended covered carport/patio (10x44) are value adds.

