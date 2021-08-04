 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $87,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $87,000

Calling All Investors & Handymen!Check this one out!Approved plans and paid permits. Just minutes from Downtown Tucson this 2 bed 1 bath home with 1 bed 1 bath attached guest house is ideal for anyone looking to make extra income on the side by renting a room. You can live in one and rent the other and still have complete privacy!Owner has had new windows installed, roof height has been increased, new exterior doors, new framing, all new PEX water supply lines, new electrical sub-panels and switch/outlet wall boxes. All new underground plumbing and sewer linesAS IS no SPDS or CLUE . Cash Only.

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News