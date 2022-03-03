 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $889,000

3 Bedroom Home in Tucson - $889,000

Gorgeous Mercado District home featuring lots of outdoor space, views of A-Mountain, a two-car garage, and a spacious, open interior that is flooded with natural light. It's unusual to get all of these features in one Mercado home. This home exudes quality and has been impeccably maintained. Crack open the wooden gates and you arrive into a beautifully landscaped patio with an outdoor bbq, raised planters, a large fig tree, a gas fireplace & a stairway up to another outdoor space (half shaded) with views of A-Mountain. Enter the home & you are met with high ceilings, a light, airy great-room floor plan & a well-appointed stainless steel kitchen with tons of cabinet sliding storage. This is a home that can lend itself to the entertainment of friends or family or enjoying a cup of co

View More

Tags

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?
Subscriber

Tucson's wild swing in water use — a red flag, or a blip?

  • Updated

For Star subscribers: Recent spikes in water usage, during record-setting hot and dry periods, were very rare for conservation-minded Tucsonans — we've  kept overall water use steady for decades despite population growth. The spikes raise questions about future water demand, and supplies, under climate change.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News